Feds to Ban E-Cigarette Sales to Minors

    The White House announced new rules Thursday banning minors from using electronic cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, and hookahs. Retailers now must verify the age of consumers using a photo ID. The products will no longer be available in vending machines that can be accessed by minors. Sylvia Burwell, secretary of health and human services, said: "As cigarette smoking among those under 18 has fallen, the use of other nicotine products, including e-cigarettes, has taken a drastic leap. All of this is creating a new generation of Americans who are at risk of addiction." She added that the new rules are an "important step in the fight for a tobacco-free generation."

