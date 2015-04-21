Feds to NYPD: Don’t Be Racist

CHEAT SHEET
A federal monitor appointed to oversee NYPD reforms has common-sense advice for training new recruits: Don't be assholes. Peter Zimroth's training materials for new cops tell them not to imitate speech patterns in a racist way, and not to tell jokes that can be construed as racist—like, "He’s Irish but I’ve never seen him drunk!" Importantly, the new instructions also say that generic suspect descriptions—like the commonly used "young black male"—do not give cops reasonable suspicion.