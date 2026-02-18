Feds Turn Manhunt for Nancy Guthrie Abductor Global

Federal investigators are turning their attention south of the border in search of Nancy Guthrie and her abductors, new reports allege.

A “federal source” told NewsNation’s White House correspondent that the FBI has “contacted Mexican authorities” in connection with the Guthrie’s disappearance, but few other details about the U.S. ally’s involvement in the case have been released.

TMZ also reports that “the FBI has told federal Mexican law enforcement to tell various police agencies to be on the lookout for Nancy and her kidnapper.” Its executive producer, Harvey Levin, said investigators believe she may have been taken across the border in the days after she was abducted, but not immediately.

Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on set of the 'Today' show in 2023. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

Guthrie, an 84-year-old grandmother and mom of Today host Savannah Guthrie, was snatched from her $1 million home in the Catalina Foothills north of Tucson, Arizona, which is about 75 miles from the nearest border crossing of Nogales in the Mexican state of Sonora. Despite having physical limitations at her age, police say Guthrie was “sharp as a tack” and lived alone.

Local police and federal agents have no current persons of interest or suspects for her early-morning abduction. Multiple ransom notes have been sent to the Guthrie family and media outlets, including a fifth letter sent on Wednesday to TMZ demanding crypto payment, but none have been confirmed as genuine.

There has been friction between the FBI and local police, led by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, over the sharing of evidence and public statements during the two-and-a-half-week joint investigation. The FBI’s focus on a possible link to Mexico is the latest possible friction point, as Nanos has said there is no evidence that the elder Guthrie is in Mexico.

The FBI did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Wedding ready: Kash Patel in Manhattan, where he attended the Reschenthaler/Singman wedding with his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, along with U.N. ambassador Mike Waltz and his wife Julia Nesheiwathite, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio. Mike Waltz/X

The Swamp revealed that FBI Director Kash Patel, 45, spent the past weekend not on the ground in Arizona but at a wedding with his 27-year-old country-music singer girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, in New York. Other attendees of the wedding include the Signalgate-disgraced Mike Waltz and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Kash’s presence at the ceremony—for GOP Rep. Guy Reschenthaler and Fox News reporter Brooke Singman—raised eyebrows at the bureau, especially since its investigation into Guthrie’s abduction has not exactly gone to plan thus far.

Rather, it has been marred by premature declarations—like Patel’s touting the detainment of a person of interest on Fox News, just for the man to be released that same day—and releasing information that contradicts what local cops say.