Keystone Kash Blasted Over Floundering Guthrie Investigation

FBI Director Kash Patel has been slammed for his handling of the investigation into the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie.

On Tuesday, Patel boasted to Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the agency was looking into “persons of interest” in connection with the suspected abduction of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, and that “substantial progress” had been made in the case.

Shortly afterward, a man was detained for questioning over the alleged kidnapping of the elderly woman. However, the man—later identified as a delivery driver named Carlos Palazuelos—was freed just hours later without charge.

The arrest-and-release drew renewed waves of criticism towards Patel, 45.

The missing person photo for Nancy Guthrie. FBI

“The FBI—now run by online influencers, hair tonic salesmen, and talk show hosts—has become a shell of its former self,” Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut posted on X while sharing a clip of Palazuelos telling reporters he had nothing to do with Guthrie’s disappearance.

“The next president is going to have an enormous job to rebuild it.”

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of the liberal news site MeidasTouch.com, posted: “Kash Patel’s main investigative strategy is waiting for the relatives of suspects to turn them in.”

The man, identified as Carlos Palazuelos, speaking to reporters outside his home after his release from questioning. ABC 15

The release of the apparently innocent man means that law enforcement has still not apprehended a suspect in the high-profile case, more than 10 days after the 84-year-old was reported missing from her home.

Multiple other social media users attacked Patel, a former MAGA podcaster, and the FBI over what they described as shambolic operations as the Guthrie investigation continues.

Savannah Guthrie asked the public for help finding her mother as the family’s “nightmare” continues. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Many pointed out that Patel had already embarrassed himself last year during the investigation into the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

That included posting a misleading update on social media, eagerly telling his X followers that officials had apprehended “the subject of the shooting,” before later clarifying that the individual had nothing to do with the attack. Tyler Robinson, the actual suspect in the shooting of the Turning Point USA founder, eventually turned himself in with the help of his family.

A screenshot of an X post from Keith Murphy criticizing FBI director Kash Patel over the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. Screenshot/Keith Murphy/X

Writer Keith Murphy added, “I don’t think anyone should feel confident with Kash Patel as head of the FBI. I mean, look at this amateur-hour BS. When people look back at Trump 2.0 in the White House, they will be astonished by the historical incompetence of the FBI and the administration across the board.”

Another X user wrote: “I feel sorry for the Guthries with this FBI. Kash Patel is a f---ing clown in way over his head. He’s going to screw this up royally if he hasn’t already.”

Palazuelos was detained after the FBI released chilling video footage and photos of a person in a ski mask and gloves appearing to tamper with Nancy Guthrie’s security camera at her home.

Speaking shortly after his release, Palazuelos told reporters outside his home that he had no idea why he was brought in and that he works as a delivery driver in Tucson.

“What the f--- am I doing here? I didn’t do anything. To be honest, I’m innocent,” he said.

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy on the 'Today' show in 2019. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

In another interview with ABC 15 Arizona, Palazuelos said he had “never heard” of Nancy Guthrie until he was brought in for questioning.

“I hope they get the suspect, because I’m not it. And they better do their job and find the suspect who did it so they can clear my name. I’m done.”

Kash Patel told Fox News on Tuesday that the FBI's priority is to "find Nancy Guthrie." Alex Wong/Getty Images

In December 2025, Patel was criticized by FBI insiders in a damming internal document. The leaked report featuring assessments from active-duty and retired agents slammed the FBI under Patel’s leadership as “dismal”, “all f---ed up,” and a “rudderless ship,” and concluded the director is “in over his head.”