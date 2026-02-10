Chilling New Images Recovered From Lost Nancy Guthrie Footage

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released photos of an armed, masked individual believed to be connected to the disappearance of Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, 84.

Shared on social media by FBI Director Kash Patel, the eerie photos show a masked individual holding what appears to be a gun and wearing a backpack tampering with a camera near Nancy Guthrie’s home.

“Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors—including the removal of recording devices,” Patel wrote on X Tuesday afternoon.

Chilling photos of the outside of Nancy Guthrie's home were released by the FBI on Tuesday. FBI/FBI

He said that the video was recovered from “residual data located in backend systems.”

Patel continued: “Working with our partners—as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”

"Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance," Kash Patel wrote. FBI/FBI

FBI/FBI

FBI/FBI

Patel ended his statement with a plea that anyone with information on Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance contact the FBI.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 from her home near Tucson, Arizona, and is believed to have been kidnapped.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said his team found blood and signs of forced entry at the home. The FBI is also investigating a purported ransom note demanding that Guthrie’s family pay $6 million by 7 p.m. ET on Monday.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a press briefing on Tuesday that President Donald Trump had also viewed the footage.

“I was once again with the president. He and I were both reviewing the newly-released surveillance footage from the FBI,” Leavitt said.

“The President encourages any American across the country with any knowledge of this suspect to please call the FBI, who continue to assist state and local authorities,” she said.

“The prayers of this entire White House are with Savannah and her family at this time.”

Trump announced last week that he deployed all federal resources to the search for Nancy Guthrie.

“I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Feb. 4.

“We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”

On Friday, he claimed that the FBI had “strong clues” in the Nancy Guthrie case, but did not share details on what they were. He said a “solution” was coming soon.

“We have some things I think that will maybe come out reasonably soon from DOJ or FBI or whoever that could be definitive,” Trump said.

Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on set of the 'Today' show in 2023. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

On Monday, Guthrie thanked people for their “prayers and love,” but pleaded for people to join the search.

“I’m coming on just to ask you not just for your prayers but no matter where you are, even if you’re far from Tucson, if you see anything, hear anything, if there’s anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement,” she said.

Over the weekend, law enforcement was filmed searching the home of Savannah Guthrie’s sister, Annie Guthrie, amid the search for their missing mother.

Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni were the last people to see the Guthrie matriarch on January 31. Nancy had gone to the couple’s house for dinner and her son-in-law drove her back home that night. A timeline of events compiled by authorities found that her doorbell camera was disconnected at 1:47 a.m. the following morning. Shortly after, her pacemaker disconnected from an app on her phone.

Savannah Guthrie poses alongside her mother, Nancy Guthrie, in Australia in 2015. Don Arnold/WireImage

Savannah, Annie, and their brother Camron Guthrie shared a new message to their mother’s captor on Saturday: “We will pay.”

“We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her,” the Today host said. “This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”