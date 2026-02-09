Savannah Guthrie Pleads for Help in New Video

Savannah Guthrie is making a heartfelt plea for help in the search for her 84-year-old mother, who is believed to have been taken from her home nine days ago.

“We believe our mom is still out there,” Guthrie, 54, said in an Instagram video posted Monday. “We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly, around the clock, trying to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken, and we don’t know where, and we need your help.”

“We are at an hour of desperation,” she added. In the caption, Guthrie wrote, “please. bring her home. we need you. she needs you. all of you.”

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Feb. 1 from her home near Tucson, Arizona, and is believed to have been kidnapped.

Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on set of the 'Today' show in 2023. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said that his team found blood and signs of forced entry at her home. The FBI is investigating a purported ransom note demanding that Guthrie’s family pay $6 million by 7 p.m. ET on Monday.

In her Instagram video, Guthrie thanked people for their “prayers and love,” but pleaded for people to join the search.

“I’m coming on just to ask you not just for your prayers but no matter where you are, even if you’re far from Tucson, if you see anything, hear anything, if there’s anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement,” she said.