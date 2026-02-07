FBI Investigating ‘New Message’ in Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance

The FBI and Arizona’s Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a “new message” from the person or people allegedly responsible for Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

The message comes on the sixth day of the investigators’ search for the 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie. Guthrie’s last known location was her home in Tucson, Arizona.

Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on set of the 'Today' show in 2023. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

The FBI’s Phoenix office announced that investigators are working to determine whether or not the message is authentic. The FBI on Thursday arrested a Los Angeles man—who wasn’t Guthrie’s captor—for trying to get her family to send him cryptocurrency as a ransom.

The FBI's Phoenix office announced that a new message about Guthrie's disappearance was received on Friday. X/FBIPhoenix

“While this is one new piece of information, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are still asking anyone with tips to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI,” the bureau added in its statement Friday night, reiterating its offer of a $50,000 reward for information leading to a resolution.

Guthrie’s children—daughters Savannah and Annie, and son Camron—have posted Instagram videos addressing their mother and her captors, who reportedly sent a ransom note demanding Bitcoin.

“We live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated,” Savannah said on Wednesday, addressing the possible captors. “We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”

Despite the Guthries saying they wanted to hear from the abductors directly, Friday’s message was sent to CNN’s Tucson affiliate, KOLD, which forwarded it to authorities.

The first message, obtained by TMZ, indicated an initial deadline of Thursday. There is now reportedly a second deadline on Monday.

Nancy was last seen on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 31, when her son-in-law dropped her off after dinner, according to a sheriff’s department timeline.

Later that night, Nancy’s doorbell camera was disconnected and her pacemaker app was disconnected from her phone. Her family went to check in on her just before noon the next day.

On Thursday, investigators confirmed that blood found outside the front door belonged to Nancy.