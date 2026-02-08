Savannah Guthrie Pleads With Kidnappers in New Video

Savannah Guthrie is willing to negotiate with the people who kidnapped her 84-year-old mother.

In a heartbreaking new video posted to the Today host’s Instagram account on Saturday evening, Guthrie spoke directly to the alleged abductors, offering to meet their demands in exchange for the safe return of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

“We received your message, and we understand,” Guthrie said in the video while supported by her siblings, Annie and Camron.

“We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

This is the second video that Guthrie has posted to social media speaking directly to her mother’s kidnappers. The first video, posted on Wednesday, addressed the reports of a ransom letter sent to the media and requested formal “proof of life” of her mother.

Savannah Guthrie speaks directly to her mother's kidnappers in a new video. Instagram / Meta

“We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her,” Guthrie said. “We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home near Tucson, Arizona, last weekend. Her family reported her missing on Sunday, Feb. 1, and authorities soon announced that they believed she had been abducted.

On Tuesday, TMZ received an alleged ransom note, claiming that Nancy is “safe but scared,” and demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin be sent to a cryptocurrency address.

Nancy Guthrie posted a family photo on Facebook during Christmas. Nancy Guthrie/Facebook

The FBI revealed that the note set two specific deadlines for cooperation: Thursday, Feb. 5, and Monday, Feb. 9.

The note added that this would be the only communication sent by the group and that “consequential” repercussions would occur if their demands weren’t met.

The Google Street View outside Nancy Guthrie’s home, which is on the right, partially obstructed by shrubs and cacti. Google Maps

Guthrie, who was supposed to be in Italy covering the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, has received an outpouring of support from colleagues at NBC as well as well-wishers from across the country.

However, NBC staff have said that they have been inundated with gifts and communications for Guthrie, some of which “just cross the line.”

President Donald Trump has been vocal about the case since it began, telling reporters on Friday that authorities “could have some answers coming up fairly soon.”

“I’m not talking about a search, I’m talking about a solution,” Trump added when asked about investigations taking place.

Authorities have released a timeline of events they believe occurred on the day of the kidnapping, which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning. At 1:47 a.m., Nany Guthrie’s doorbell camera was disconnected and, 41 minutes later, her pacemaker stopped syncing with an app on her phone.

A timeline of Nancy Guthrie’s abduction, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Pima County Sheriff’s Department

While the widowed mother of three is thought to be “sharp as a tack,” she is without medication that she needs to survive after her meds, phone, and Apple Watch were all left at the scene, along with droplets of her blood.