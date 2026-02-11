Man Detained in Nancy Guthrie Abduction Case Released

A person who was detained for questioning in the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has been released.

The man was brought in for questioning on Tuesday in connection with the alleged kidnapping of the 84-year-old mother of NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie.

The man has already been released by authorities after being detained by law enforcement in Rio Rico, around an hour’s drive south of Tucson, Arizona.

ABC 15 Arizona’s Lillian Donahue posted a clip of X of the man being questioned by reporters outside his home following his release. He said he had no idea why he was brought in for questioning and that he just works as a delivery driver in Tucson.

“I felt like I was being kidnapped. They didn’t tell me anything at the beginning,” he said.