Feds Will Not Charge Darren Wilson

CHEAT SHEET
The Justice Department announced Wednesday it will not charge Darren Wilson for violating Michael Brown’s civil rights when he shot and killed him last year. The department found that Wilson’s use of force couldn’t be proven to be “objectively unreasonable.” A St. Louis County grand jury last November found insufficient evidence to charge Wilson with crimes ranging from first-degree murder to involuntary manslaughter. Also today, the DoJ released its full report on the Ferguson, Missouri, Police Department, where Wilson was employed. The report alleges that Ferguson police systematically abused the civil rights of blacks through the excessive use of force and racially biased policing that led to a heavy reliance on stops, summonses, and arrests.