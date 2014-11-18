Feet of Snow Kill 4 in New York

Four people have died during a storm that dumped more than four feet of snow around Buffalo and forced motorists in 150 vehicles, including a women's basketball team, to ride it out on a day when temperatures dropped to freezing or below in all 50 states. One person was killed in a car accident and three others had heart attacks, including two believed to be shoveling snow at the time. With much of the Great Lakes region experiencing a blinding downfall of snow, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo dispatched the National Guard to Buffalo and declared a state of emergency in ten counties. Emergency responders have been having a difficult time reaching stranded motorists since late last night, among many others effected. It could “take many days to dig out the Southtowns,” according to meteorologist Jon Hitchcock with the National Weather Service.
