Feingold Won't Run

Democrats hoping to unseat Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker will have to look elsewhere. Former senator Russ Feingold says he won't run for office in 2012. In an email to supporters this morning Feingold said it was a difficult decision but that he will continue teaching law and writing his book about the U.S. response to the Sept. 11 attacks. Feingold was a favorite for Democrats hoping to beat Walker in a recall election, as well as the frontrunner in polls for the Senate seat vacated by the retiring Democrat senator Herb Kohl.