Feinstein: Obama to Stop Allied Spying

Time to pull the taps, spies. According to Senate Intelligence Committee Chairwoman Diane Feinstein, the White House has decided to halt the spying programs targeting allied governments. "Unless the United States is engaged in hostilities against a country or there is an emergency need for this type of surveillance, I do not believe the United States should be collecting phone calls or emails of friendly presidents and prime ministers," she said in a response to revelations that the National Security Agency has been eavesdropping on 35 foreign leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Feinstein added that the Senate intelligence panel would launch "a major review" into the collection programs.