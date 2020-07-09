FEMA Says Florida Has 56 Hospitals With No ICU Beds as Deaths Hit Record

Read it at ABC News
An internal FEMA memo revealed that 56 hospitals in Florida are out of available ICU beds, and an additional 35 medical centers in the state are already at 10 percent or less capacity. That eye-popping statistic comes as the Sunshine State had its deadliest day yet, reporting 120 new deaths and 8,935 new cases, bringing the total number to 232,718. So far, 4,009 people have died in the state’s outbreak. Florida is also reporting a record 18.39 percent positivity rate, as hospitalizations continue to climb.