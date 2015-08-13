Female ISIS Members Made to Lash People

CHEAT SHEET
A group of female ISIS defectors living in Turkey say they were forced to lash people as part of the group’s morality police, according to an NBC News report. “A member of the group, a Saudi, came and asked for my hand and I married him,” said Dua, one of the woman highlighted in the story. “I was married for six months, then he died in a suicide attack.” The women would go to the marketplace to find other women violating the dress code and administer lashes to them. Another woman said she dealt with members wanting to join from other countries, primarily Germany, France, and the U.K. They were all excited to join initially and later defected because of the group’s brutality.