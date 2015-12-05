Female Shooter Posted Extremist Messages

CHEAT SHEET
A family member of Tashfeen Malik, the 29-year-old female shooter in the San Bernardino attack, told the Los Angeles Times that Malik became religious during college and began to post extremist messages on Facebook once she came to the United States. “She used to talk to somebody in Arabic at night on the Internet,” the family member in Pakistan said. “None of our family members in Pakistan know Arabic, so we do not know what she used to discuss.” Malik took to Facebook to pledge allegiance to the so-called Islamic State widely known as ISIS on Wednesday prior to the attack that killed 14 people.