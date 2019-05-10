Rihanna Becomes First Woman to Create Original Fashion Line at LVMH

Rihanna is about to become the first woman ever to create a brand under the world’s largest luxury group, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. Rihanna will also become the first woman of color at the top of an LVMH brand, and her line, called Fenty, will be the first new house created by the group since 1987. The singer, actress, and business mogul will now join the ranks of celebrated luxury brands like Dior, Givenchy, Celine and Fendi. The creation of Rihanna’s brand marks a change in approach for LVMH, signaling that the company is open to embracing new designers instead of revamping its existing names. Her brand, set to launch soon, will be based in Paris and will feature ready-to-wear items, including shoes and accessories. Fenty “is centered on Rihanna, developed by her, and takes shape with her vision,” according to a statement from LVMH. “Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us,” Rihanna said in the statement. “Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits... I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”