Ferguson Approves Revised DOJ Deal

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
The Ferguson, Missouri, City Council voted Tuesday to send a proposal on police and court reform to the Justice Department with six revisions. The council decided in a unanimous vote after three public hearings on the proposed consent agreement, which includes reforming policies on use of force, body-camera requirements for officers, and hours of additional training. The proposal, which was released last week, follows a Justice Department investigation into the police department and court in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown. Though the Justice Department will consider the provisions, Councilman Wesley Bell said some of the reforms will be put into effect.