Ferguson Cops Return Fire With Suspect

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Police in Ferguson, Missouri, shot a man who they said opened fire on officers approaching him in an unmarked police vehicle. Photos show bullet holes in the vehicle. The suspect, Tyrone Harris Jr. of St. Louis, 18, was recovering in a hospital after surgery. The early Monday morning incident came at the end of protests marking the one-year anniversary of Michael Brown’s death. St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said plainclothes police had been monitoring the man before he opened fire on officers and that they recovered a 9 mm pistol that had been stolen in Cape Girardeau. The four officers have been placed on paid leave pending an investigation. Following the shooting, police used tear gas on people who refused to disperse.