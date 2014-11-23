Ferguson Court May Not Release Evidence

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
A St. Louis County Circuit Court official said Sunday there is no guarantee that grand jury evidence in Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson’s case will be made public in the wake of a decision. Prosecuting attorney Robert McCulloch vowed to seek a court order to release the evidence if Wilson is not charged in the Aug. 9 fatal shooting of black teenager Michael Brown. But Judge Carolyn Whittington “has entered no such order,” according to a statement from Paul Fox, director of judicial administration. The grand jury is expected to reach a decision this week.