Ferguson Hires Black Police Chief

Ferguson, Missouri, on Wednesday named a black police officer as its interim police chief. The former police chief, who was white, stepped down after a grand jury declined to charge Officer Darren Wilson in the death of Michael Brown. Andre Anderson, 50, is a 24-year veteran of Glendale, Arizona’s force. “I am asking city of Ferguson community members… and leaders if we can set a course in the history books that clearly proves that peace prevails,” Anderson said. “I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”