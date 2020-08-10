Ferguson Police Beat and Pepper-Spray Protesters Commemorating Sixth Anniversary of Michael Brown’s Death
NO PEACE
Police in Ferguson, Missouri, and Phoenix have beaten back and pepper-sprayed crowds of protesters who were commemorating the sixth anniversary of Michael Brown’s death at the hands of police. Scenes of protesters being wrestled to the ground and arrested were posted to social media. The day of memorial had begun peacefully, with Michael Brown Sr. releasing a pink dove to mark the anniversary. His Black teenage son was shot and killed on Aug. 9, 2014, by a white police officer, Darren Wilson. Wilson, who resigned from the force, was never charged with any offense, however an unlawful-death lawsuit brought against the city of Ferguson by Brown’s family was settled for $1.5 million. A recent review of the case concluded that prosecutors would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime occurred, dashing the family’s hopes of justice.