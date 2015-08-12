Ferguson State of Emergency Could End

A St. Louis County official said the state of emergency declared this week in Ferguson, Missouri, could be lifted soon as protests appeared to have returned to more peaceful demonstrations late Tuesday. St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger said a decision would be made Wednesday about extending the measure. The declaration came after gunfire broke out late Sunday following a day of peaceful protests remembering Michael Brown, the unarmed black teen who was shot and killed at the hands of a white police officer a year ago. While clashes continued between protesters and police throughout Monday, tensions began to ease Tuesday. A crowd of about 100 people spent the evening walking the streets and chanting, and no arrests were made. Stenger commended the law-enforcement agencies for minimizing tensions over the last few days.