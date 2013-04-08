Ferrets on Steroids Sold as Poodles

CHEAT SHEET
That’s not a toy poodle—it’s a juiced-up ferret! That’s what an Argentine man probably said when he found out that two toy poodles he bought at an outdoor market in Buenos Aires were really ferrets pumped with steroids. The man from Catamarca knew something wasn’t right when he took the ferrets to the vet for vaccinations. The veterinarian said that the rodents were given steroids at birth to make them bigger and that they were groomed to look fluffy. Local news reports that another woman was duped at the same market when she bought what she thought was a Chihuahua. The Daily Mail gives a handy tip to tell if something’s really a ferret: the “weasel war dance” is a dead giveaway.