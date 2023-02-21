‘Ferris Bueller’ Actor Goes on Ridiculous Aunt Jemima Rant: Getting Rid of Her Was ‘Racist’
ANYONE, ANYONE?
It seems Ben Stein missed the memo on what is considered racism. During Black History Month, the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Clear Eyes actor took to the ultra right-wing social media platform Truth Social to show his ignorance in a video with an old bottle of Aunt Jemima’s pancake syrup. “I’m about to do something…which is to make breakfast for dinner,” Stein says, standing in an outdated Malibu kitchen. “Aunt Jemima yummy pancake syrup. Now, this used to show a large African American woman chef. Because of the inherent racism of America’s corporate culture, they decided to make it a white person or maybe no person at all. But I prefer it when it was a Black person showing their incredible skill making pancakes.” The Aunt Jemima brand, owned by Quaker Oats, changed its name to “Pearl Milling Company” during the racial reckoning of 2020, following George Floyd’s death and ensuing anti-police brutality protests.