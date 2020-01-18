Red Sports Car Featured in ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ to Hit the Auction Block

Read it at AZ Central
One of three iconic cars built especially for John Hughes’ 1986 classic film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off will be up for auction on Saturday at the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. The 1985 Modena GT Spyder California sports car was built for the film and was meant to emulate a Ferrari. The car has been recently restored and features a tan interior, bullet-shaped sideview mirrors, a GPS speedometer and a Retrosound radio with Bluetooth and two Blaupunkt amplifiers in the trunk powering 14 hidden speakers, according to the auction description. The lucky auction winner will also receive movie memorabilia including signed photos and a Hot Wheels replica car.