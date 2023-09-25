Fetterman: I’ll Return Bob Menendez’ Donations in Cash Envelopes
A DECENT TROLL
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said Monday that he intends to return the $5,000 that embattled Sen. Bob Mendendez (D-NJ) donated to him for his 2022 campaign. Joe Calvello, a spokesperson for Fetterman, told The Messenger: “We are in the process of returning the money in envelopes stuffed with $100 bills”—the same storage method allegedly used by Menendez to store hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten gains. Fetterman was the first Democratic lawmaker to demand that Menendez resign following allegations made on Friday that he and his wife, Nadine, accepted bribes, including gold bars worth more than $100,000, numerous stacks of $100 bills, and a Mercedes-Benz C-300 convertible. Menendez has denied any wrongdoing and refused to step down. In a statement, he said, “It is not lost on me how quickly some are rushing to judge a Latino and push him out of his seat. I am not going anywhere.”