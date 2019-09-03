CHEAT SHEET

    Fetty Wap Arrested for Allegedly Hitting Hotel Employees

    Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested after allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel in Las Vegas, according to police reports. The 28-year-old, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, allegedly hit a parking attendant following an argument. At first, police said Wap just hit one employee, but he was arrested on Sunday night on three counts of battery. Wap, who performed at the MTV Video Music Awards last week, was charged with a DUI in 2017 after police allegedly caught him drag racing another car on a New York City highway, according to ABC.

