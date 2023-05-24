Fetty Wap’s Song Lyrics Help to Land Him 6 Years in Prison
SENTENCED
A federal judge in New York has sentenced rapper Fetty Wap to six years in prison for his role in what prosecutors characterized as a massive network trafficking and selling drugs like cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. The rapper, whose name is William Junior Maxwell II, was a “kilogram-level redistributor” for the group, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York. Prosecutors alleged the group transported drugs from the West Coast, sometimes via the United States Postal Service, before selling them in Long Island and New Jersey. In a sentencing submission, prosecutors tried to link Fetty Wap’s lyrics to his alleged history of drug dealing. He admitted to a probation officer that his 2015 song “Trap Queen” was an “ode to a former girlfriend who assisted him in a cocaine base distribution operation in Patterson, New Jersey,” prosecutors argued.