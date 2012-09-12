Few Signs of Progress in Strike

CHEAT SHEET
There were few signs of progress in Chicago as the teachers strike dragged into the third day on Wednesday and around 350,000 students were once again out of school. Talks between the union and the city’s school board broke up after 10 hours on Tuesday; they were set to resume at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. At the heart of the dispute is the hot-button national issue of tying teacher salary to test scores. The strike could have serious consequences for President Obama, since it takes place in his home city, has his former chief of staff as a key player (Mayor Rahm Emanuel)—and could cause him to lose the support of an important ally, the teachers’ unions.