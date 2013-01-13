0
Fey & Poehler Explain 'Globes' Drinking Game
Boob falls out? Drink! Harvey Weinstein gets thanked? Eat a meatball sub! 'Golden Globes' co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler clarify the awards show drinking game that they proposed in a recent interview with 'The Hollywood Reporter.'
