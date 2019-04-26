Fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Reportedly Accuses Him of Physically Abusing 3-Year-Old Son in Leaked Audio

The Kansas City Chiefs suspended wide receiver Tyreek Hill from team activities, hours after audio emerged of his fiancée accusing him of physically abusing their 3-year-old son. In the clip, obtained by local news station KCTV5, reported to be of a conversation between Crystal Espinal and Hill, the two can be heard discussing how their toddler broke his arm, an injury that sparked an investigation by Child Protective Services. “I didn’t do nothing,” Hill states. “Then why does [censored] say ‘Daddy did it?’” Espinal asks. “I don’t know. He says Daddy does a lot of things!” Hill responds. Espinal also is heard on the clip alleging that Hill punches the toddler in the chest “when he starts crying.” “And when he gets in trouble, you get the belt out,” Espinal reportedly tells Hill, after saying the toddler is “terrified” of him. “And you say he respects you, but it’s not respect,” she said. “Its terrify, he’s terrified of you.” “You need to be terrified of me too, bitch,” Hill responds. “That’s why you can’t keep a fucking man.”

The authenticity of the recording could not immediately be independently verified. This week, Johnson County prosecutors announced they would not be pressing charges against Hill or Espinal, despite believing something criminal happened to their son. Sources cited by KCTV5 said the boy is not in the custody of either parent due to the CPS investigation. Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said late Thursday that Hill was barred from team activities “for the foreseeable future.”