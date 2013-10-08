Fiery Explosions Rock NSA Data Center

CHEAT SHEET
Trouble in spying paradise. Massive electrical surges at a data-storage facility for the National Security Agency led to the destruction of hugely expensive machinery and delayed its opening for a year, officials revealed Tuesday. In the past 10 months alone, the facility has experienced 13 electrical surges, which officials describe as “a flash of lightning inside a 2-foot box.” The melting metal that results from the fiery explosions causes the circuits to fail and prevents NSA workers from using the computers. A spokeswoman for the NSA insists, despite no clear culprit for the explosions, that the issues “have been mitigated.”