Fiery Plane Crash Into Business Park Leaves Two Dead

A plane crash in a Denver-area business park early Friday morning has left two dead.

The Beechcraft BE35 crashed shortly after takeoff around 6:20 a.m. near Colorado’s Centennial Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash is the latest in a series of fatal crashes involving small aircraft. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

In a press conference, Douglas County Sheriff public information officer Deborah Takahara said police were called to the scene on reports of an “explosion.” A light rain was falling at the time of the crash, she said.

The cause of the crash and the identity of the victims are not yet known. No one on the ground was injured.

A fire ignited by the crash threatened a structure and a large generator but was swiftly dealt with by the local fire rescue department.

“We did arrive on scene just south of Centennial Airport. We did find a single-engine aircraft that was fully involved with a structure that was threatened with a large bank of generators that was also threatened. We were able to get water on the fire and put that out,” said South Metro Fire Rescue public information specialist Brian Willie.

One person was killed when two planed collided in mid-air in Colorado on Sunday. screen grab

The incident is the latest in a series of incidents involving small aircraft.