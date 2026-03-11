FIFA President Reveals Trump’s Special Offer to Iran

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has revealed that Donald Trump’s hardline stance on Iran will not apply to the World Cup—but Iran’s response has invited chaos ahead of the summer tournament.

Infantino says that Trump, whom he has showered with over-the-top praise and even a fake peace prize in the buildup to this summer’s tournament, has assured him that Iran’s national team is free to travel to the United States and participate despite the ongoing war.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino hands the World Cup trophy to President Donald Trump in August—one of his many suck-up sessions in the Oval Office. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

“During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team ⁠is, of ​course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States,” Infantino said on Instagram, claiming to have spoken with Trump on Tuesday night.

Infantino’s statement included a photo of the World Cup trophy in front of the White House. That created quite the juxtaposition for a post in which he thanked Trump, who started the war with Iran last month against the wishes of the majority of Americans, and also declared that “we all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever.”

The top FIFA executive turned off comments on his Instagram statement. Instagram

However, Iran quickly declined Trump’s offer—calling into question who will replace the country of 92 million at this summer’s tournament, which is being hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances ​can we participate in the World Cup,” the country’s minister of sport, Ahmad Donyamali, told Iranian state television on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Donyamali added, “Our children are not safe and, ⁠fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist. Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they ​have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we ​certainly cannot have such a presence.”

Smoke rises after a reported strike on Shahran fuel tanks in Tehran, Iran. Strikes have continued to be carried out by the United States and Israel since Feb. 28. Majid Asgaripour/WANA via REUTERS

Strikes carried out by the U.S. military and Israel have killed 1,255 people since they began on Feb. 28, most of whom are civilians, Iranian officials tell Al Jazeera. Among the dead was the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, is now leading the country.

December’s draw grouped Iran’s national team with Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand. All three of Iran’s group matches were set to take place in the United States—two in Los Angeles, including their opening match on June 15, and one in Seattle.

Iran’s national team topped their group in Asia’s qualifying cycle for the World Cup. Now, they are set to skip the global tournament being hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Wana News Agency/via REUTERS

Iran topped their group in the Asian qualifying cycle for the World Cup and has participated in the previous three global tournaments. FIFA regulations state that any team that withdraws from the World Cup “no later than 30 days before the first match” will be fined at ​least 250,000 Swiss francs ($320,800) by ​the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.