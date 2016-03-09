‘Fifth Beatle’ George Martin Dies at 90

Iconic Beatles producer Sir George Martin has died, a Universal Music Group spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 90. Ringo Starr first shared the news on Twitter. Martin, who was dubbed “the Fifth Beatle,” gave the band their first recording contract and worked with them on almost of their music. He also worked with recording artists such as Kate Bush, Jeff Beck, Gerry and the Pacemakers, Cilla Black, America, Cheap Trick, the Mahavishnu Orchestra, Celine Dion, and solo efforts by Starr and Paul McCartney. He also produced Elton John’s single “Candle in the Wind,” which is one of the best-selling songs of all time. Martin has won several Grammy Awards and was knighted in 1996. In a lengthy statement on his website, Paul McCartney hailed Martin as "the most generous, intelligent and musical person I’ve ever had the pleasure to know." Sean Ono Lennon—son of Yoko Ono and the late John Lennon—sent in his respects as well: “I’m so gutted I don’t have many words. Thinking of Judy and Giles and family," he wrote on Instagram.
