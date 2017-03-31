Filings: Ivanka To Keep Stake In Trump Hotel

According to new ethics filings released by the White House on Friday, Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter, will keep a stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. The hotel and its lease have been a hot-button issue for ethics watchdogs since President Trump took office. According to a report in The New York Times, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, now both involved in the White House, will be the beneficiaries of their collective investment and real estate empire that is worth as much as $741 million. Per Kushner's financial disclosures, Ivanka Trump made between $1 million and $5 million from the hotel between January 2016 and March 2017. The value of her stake in the hotel is between $5 million and $25 million according to the disclosures.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED