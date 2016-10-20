Filipino President Duterte Declares ‘Separation’ From U.S.

CHEAT SHEET
Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte declared Wednesday that he intends to end the Philippines’ military and economic ties to the United States. While speaking at the Philippines-China Trade and Investment Forum, the firebrand leader indicated a preference for dealing with Chinese officials and businesses, declaring, “I announce my separation from the United States both in the military but economics also... I have separated from them so I will be dependent on you for a long time. But don’t worry, we will also help.” Duterte also suggested he’d like Russia to join in this new Eastern Hemisphere alliance: “I realign myself in your ideological flow and maybe I will also go to Russia to talk to Putin,” he said. “There are three of us against the world. China, Philippines, Russia.”