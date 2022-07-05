Filmmaker Paul Haggis Allowed to Leave Hotel Amid Rape Probe

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis, facing allegations that he repeatedly raped a woman over two days in Italy, has been freed from detention at his hotel, his lawyer told reporters after a hearing on Monday. It’s not clear if Haggis, who wrote Million Dollar Baby and directed Crash, plans to leave Italy while the investigation is still open. But back in the United States, a trial is set to get underway in a lawsuit filed by women who claim they were abused by him. He claims his newest accuser had consensual sex with him.