Finnish PM Missed COVID Alert Because She Was Out Clubbing Until 4 A.M.
CUT A RUG
Finland’s prime minister is very sorry after it was revealed she had stayed out dancing for hours over the weekend despite knowing that she had been exposed to COVID. Sanna Marin, 36, hit the town on Saturday, just hours after her foreign minister had tested positive for the virus. Marin, who became the world’s youngest prime minister when she was appointed in 2019, said she left her work phone at home so she missed a text advising her that she should be voluntarily quarantining. After a gossip magazine published photos of her at a Helsinki nightclub, Marin apologized on Facebook. “I should have used better judgment and double-checked the guidance given to me,” she wrote. “I am very sorry for not understanding that I needed to do that.” Finnish media and government officials roundly criticized Marin, with one opposition politician calling her “irresponsible.”