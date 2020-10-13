This Hands-Free Fire TV Cube Is on Sale for Prime Day

- Save 33% on a Fire TV Cube
- This Fire TV is smarter than the rest. It allows you to control your TV hands-free via Alexa from across the room, so you can stream 4K ultra HD content from Netflix, Hulu, and more without even touching the remote.
- Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.
Remotes? Who needs ‘em! The Fire TV Cube is the fastest, most powerful Fire TV stick out there, and it’s not even a stick. Instead, it’s kind of like having an extra Alexa in the house. Simply tell her what you want to stream, and she’ll pull it up on your TV. You can really just sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.
Fire TV Cube
33% Off
Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.