This Hands-Free Fire TV Cube Is on Sale for Prime Day

PRIME DAY 2020

This Fire TV allows you to control your TV hands-free via Alexa from across the room, so you can stream 4K ultra HD content without touching the remote.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

Remotes? Who needs ‘em! The Fire TV Cube is the fastest, most powerful Fire TV stick out there, and it’s not even a stick. Instead, it’s kind of like having an extra Alexa in the house. Simply tell her what you want to stream, and she’ll pull it up on your TV. You can really just sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

Fire TV Cube

33% Off

Buy on Amazon$80

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.