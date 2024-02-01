Fired ‘SNL’ Cast Member Snags Bud Light Sponsorship

Mediavertical orientation badge

Shane Gillis was ousted from SNL in 2019 after videos surfaced of him using ethnic and gay slurs.

Shane Gillis performs onstage during the 17th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation and NY Comedy Festival at David Geffen Hall on November 06, 2023 in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation

Bud Light announced a new partnership with comedian Shane Gillis—who famously lost a Saturday Night Live gig after his racist and homophobic remarks went viral—on Monday in an Instagram post.

“Welcome to the team @shanemgillis, excited to be a part of your 2024 tour,” the post read, alongside a photo of the comedian flashing a thumbs-up in a brewery.

In September, Gillis’ second stand-up special Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs topped the Netflix charts, marking a comeback for the funnyman who was fired from SNL in 2019 after videos surfaced of him using ethnic and gay slurs.

The announcement of Gillis’ sponsorship comes less than a year after Bud Light found itself in the culture-war crosshairs over a collaboration with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Mulvaney’s involvement with the brand led to extreme right-wing backlash, as conservative consumers claimed that their beloved brew was virtue signaling by working with the transgender actress and singer. Kid Rock was so offended he shot up a case of Bud Light.

    Bud Light’s sales plummeted as a result, with two marketing executives were placed on leave.

    In August, far-right Republicans still acted offended by the beverage, with Megyn Kelly telling Joe Rogan he was on “the wrong side” after the podcast host drank a Bud Light. As recently as October, conservatives were triggered again when the UFC penned a multi-year contract with Bud Light.

    Considering his recent fame, and status as a cancel culture victim, Gillis could serve as a bridge back to those who decried the beer in the first place.

