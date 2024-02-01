Fired ‘SNL’ Cast Member Snags Bud Light Sponsorship

Bud Light announced a new partnership with comedian Shane Gillis—who famously lost a Saturday Night Live gig after his racist and homophobic remarks went viral—on Monday in an Instagram post.

“Welcome to the team @shanemgillis, excited to be a part of your 2024 tour,” the post read, alongside a photo of the comedian flashing a thumbs-up in a brewery.

In September, Gillis’ second stand-up special Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs topped the Netflix charts, marking a comeback for the funnyman who was fired from SNL in 2019 after videos surfaced of him using ethnic and gay slurs.

The announcement of Gillis’ sponsorship comes less than a year after Bud Light found itself in the culture-war crosshairs over a collaboration with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Mulvaney’s involvement with the brand led to extreme right-wing backlash, as conservative consumers claimed that their beloved brew was virtue signaling by working with the transgender actress and singer. Kid Rock was so offended he shot up a case of Bud Light.

Bud Light’s sales plummeted as a result, with two marketing executives were placed on leave.

In August, far-right Republicans still acted offended by the beverage, with Megyn Kelly telling Joe Rogan he was on “the wrong side” after the podcast host drank a Bud Light. As recently as October, conservatives were triggered again when the UFC penned a multi-year contract with Bud Light.

Considering his recent fame, and status as a cancel culture victim, Gillis could serve as a bridge back to those who decried the beer in the first place.