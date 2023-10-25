UFC’s Massive Bud Light Deal Triggers Conservatives All Over Again
‘VERY ALIGNED’
UFC has inked a six-year contract with Bud Light reportedly worth well over $100 million, reuniting the MMA giant and the popular beer brand and sparking fresh whining from some on the internet still upset that Bud Light once sent free beer to a trans influencer. “Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light were UFC’s original beer sponsors more than 15 years ago,” UFC CEO Dana White said in a press release. “There are many reasons why I chose to go with Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light, most importantly because I feel we are very aligned when it comes to our core values and what the UFC brand stands for. ”Bud Light faced backlash for partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in April, and some conservatives including Sean Hannity aren’t done trying to raise hell out of it. On his show, Hannity called the partnership “stupid” and pressed White to denounce the move; White in turn only sang Bud Light’s praises, highlighting its past military partnerships and humanitarian aid.