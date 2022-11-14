The Neighbourhood Drummer Hit With Second Sexual Assault Claim

A second woman accused Brandon Fried of sexual assault in a post uploaded shortly before the drummer was fired from the The Neighbourhood for allegedly groping a woman over the weekend.

In an Instagram Story posted late Sunday, Sofi Padilla, a Los Angeles-based music manager, said Fried assaulted her back in May.

“It’s been a really awkward and shameful time trying to get over it,” Padilla wrote. “We have a few of the same friends so I didn’t want to seem like I was blowing things out of proportion, but to be honest what happened with Brandon is something I think about almost daily.”

She then posted screenshots of Instagram messages between her and Fried dated May 7. In them, Fried appears to apologize for “being such a drunk guy last night,” to which Padilla replied, “You definitely crossed the line and it was pretty disappointing </3.” Fried added: “No amount of drugs or alcohol can excuse behavior like that.”

Padilla did not go into detail about the alleged assault. Her initial post came a couple hours before the indie rock band announced it was parting ways with Fried after eight years, but it wasn’t Padilla’s accusation that shook up the band’s lineup.

Earlier that day, singer Maria Zardoya, of the band The Marías, accused Fried of sexually assaulting her on Saturday night.

“I was at a bar last night, and i was groped under the table by brandon fried, the drummer of the neighbourhood. it was one of the most uncomfortable things i’ve ever experienced. i felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body,” Zardoya wrote in an Instagram Story on her band’s official account. “@thenbhd ya'll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep.”

The Neighbourhood quickly responded with a post on its own account.

“We are grateful to Maria for coming forward,” the band said on Twitter and Instagram. “We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood.”

At the same time, Fried uploaded his own apology to his personal account, blaming his actions on drugs and alcohol.

“My actions were inexcusable and intolerable,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence. It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for.”

Fried has yet to publicly address Padilla’s allegation. Padilla and The Neighbourhood did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Beast.

The Neighbourhood was formed in 2011 and debuted in 2012 with an EP titled I’m Sorry…. Fried joined the band in 2014 after the release of their debut album, I Love You, which has since been certified platinum. The band has gone on to release four full-length albums on Columbia Records, including 2020’s Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones.

Despite consistently middling reviews, the California-based group has a considerable fanbase; it is currently the 75th most streamed act on Spotify.

The band’s lead singer, Jesse Rutherford, is currently dating Grammy winner Billie Eilish. Their relationship has been the source of recent online chatter due to the couple’s nearly 11-year age gap, along with rumors that they met while Eilish was still a teenager.

After a series of posts about Fried on Sunday, Padilla uploaded lyrics to Eilish’s 2021 song “Your Power,” including the line, “Will you only feel bad if it turns out that they kill your contract?”

Padilla is the founder of Plush, a management company that, according to its website, represents artists including Dutch DJ Afrojack and songwriter Jesse St. John, who co-wrote three songs on The Neighbourhood’s third album.

On Sunday, the music manager said she recently spoke with Fried about the assault.

“We cleared the air a few months ago at a party - or he cleared the air, talking AT me for 20 minutes about how he’s gotten help and broke up with his girlfriend and needed that moment in his life to get back on track,” she wrote on her Story. “You’re sooo welcome for gifting you that clarity. Unfortunately it didnt last long.”