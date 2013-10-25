Firefox Launches Web Privacy Tool

CHEAT SHEET
    Mozilla, the nonprofit creator of the popular browser Firefox, is preparing to launch a new feature that will visualize all of the parties that are accessing your data as you browse the web. Users who activate Lightbeam for Firefox will see a real-time graph of all the websites, servers, scripts, and advertisers who are tapping into information about them. Mozilla presented the new tool as a watershed moment in web privacy, and said the project got new urgency from revelations of NSA spying. Mozilla said it has been under “tremendous pressure” from trade groups to surrender to the data-harvesting trend.

