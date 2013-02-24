Firefox Launching Phone

CHEAT SHEET
Move over, Google—Firefox has come to play. Barcelona-based nonprofit Mozilla, the brains behind Firefox, announced plans to launch an enitrely new phone-operating system this summer. Phone companies have already shown their interest in seeing a "third eco-system," with the potential to rival Apple's iOS and Google's Android. According to Mozilla, 13 phone companies across the globe have already locked into the Firefox phone plan, including Sprint Nextel. Still, the venture will be no easy task. Officials at IDC estimate that together Google and Apple carry 91 percent of smartphone sales. If the third time really is a charm, Firefox might just get lucky. The new phones are set to debut this summer in cities around the world.