‘Deep-Seated’ Fire Spreads Through Rubble of Miami Beach Apartment Complex

In the latest addition to the nightmarish situation outside Miami, rescue efforts at a collapsed 12-story apartment complex are being hampered by a “deep-seated fire” spreading among the rubble.

Officials briefing media on the situation at the Champlain Towers South, were four people died and 159 were feared missing after the tower collapsed suddenly Thursday, said they were facing “incredible difficulties” in their round-the-clock search-and-rescue operation due to the fire and smoke. As a result, they had no updates to the body count Saturday—but officials were urging residents of nearby buildings to evacuate.

“This is very frustrating because we want it all done. We want to rescue as many people as possible, we want to get to the bottom of the situation,” said Miami-Dade Commission Chair Jose Diaz, seemingly addressing the growing frustration of victims’ families at the speed of the rescue operation. “But we can’t because the process is very slow. And we have to understand that—it has to be done properly.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters the fire was spreading laterally along the rubble, making it difficult to discern the source. Search and rescue teams had dug tunnels into the rubble so they could isolate the fire while continuing to look for the victims; they were also using infrared technology, foam, and water to find the fire’s source and quash it.

The teams had set up ventilation fans in the area due to air quality concerns, Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said, but worried that adding too much air to the situation would only exacerbate the fires.

“It’s a very difficult situation and we continue to modify and adjust what we need to in order to hopefully save some lives,” he said, adding later: “The biggest thing here is hope.”

Questions were also beginning to spread about why the tragic collapse had not been prevented. A structural engineer had identified scores of vulnerabilities in the building’s foundation in a 2018 report, and the building had been the subject of at least one lawsuit since 2015.

Cava said county officials would also conduct an audit of all buildings in the county over 40 years old in the next 30 days. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett urged residents to evacuate the nearby Champlain Towers North, which was built around the same time by the same developer. Vice Mayor Tina Paul said she toured nearby buildings on Friday night and was given photos from a resident in Champlain East showing cracks in the parking garage.

“These were pretty severe cracks, I hadn’t seen anything like that,” she told MSNBC.

Cava told reporters she “knew nothing” about the 2018 engineer’s report on the southern building.

Meanwhile, the delays caused by the fire and other complications were beginning to take their toll on the rescue crews. Trauma surgeon Howard Lieberman told CNN that crews had heard tapping in the rubble on Thursday, but that it slowly faded throughout the day. Rescue workers were now finding teddy bears, boxes of diapers, and family pictures amidst the wreckage.

For the friends and families of the 159 missing people, hope of finding survivors alive grew increasingly dire by the hour. Photos of missing residents adorned a makeshift memorial on Saturday.

Fortuna Smukler, a North Miami Beach city commissioner and a family friend to missing couple Myriam Caspi Notkin and Arnold “Arnie” Notkin, said early reports that Arnie was seen alive gave his family a glimmer of false hope.

Myriam’s daughter, who is Smukler’s childhood friend, frantically called Smukler from New York. “If he is alive, then mom is alive. We can’t find them. They haven’t called us,” Smukler recalled the friend saying.

Smukler then hit the phones and decided to post the Notkins’ image on Facebook, asking if anyone had seen them. It was shared 1800 times in less than 24 hours.

But the sighting turned out to be wrong. “It was someone who looked like him,” Smukler told The Daily Beast.

Despite the difficulties on Saturday, Cava told reporters her first priority remained finding survivors.

“To the community and the world: please be patient, please stand with us, please continue your prayers,” she said. “We are not going to stop, we need your support.”

—with additional reporting by Erik Bojnansky