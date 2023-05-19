This Moisturizing Anti-Chafe Stick Is the Answer to Your Summer Skirt Prayers

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

What’s arguably more fab than First Aid Beauty’s hydrating skincare? Its new Anti-Chafe Stick. Chafing is the irritating skin problem that stems from our legs, arms, etc., rubbing together—usually while walking or running—and especially in hot weather. Just in time for summer, First Aid Beauty launched the ultimate anti-chafe solution, formulated with shea butter and colloidal oatmeal, this new anti-chafe solution is safe for sensitive skin, and it’s vegan, fragrance-free, and cruelty-free.

The Anti-Chafe stick is (of course) sweat-resistant, creating a comfortable barrier that stays put all day, whether you’re running a marathon or just running around town. The non-greasy formula glides on clear, so you can forget about applying powder deodorant and checking every few minutes to make sure it hasn’t made its way onto your black biker shorts.

Ninety-six percent of users agreed that this product kept them chafe-free for 10,000 steps. Not bad, right? Plus, the anti-chafing stick looks just like a deodorant, so you can easily pop it in your gym bag or purse for quick touchups—though you likely won’t need to reapply, thanks to its long-lasting formula. I, for one, am so glad that I can stop scouring TikTok for anti-chafing hacks thanks to this fuss-free and portable stick. Forget the not-so-subtle powders and creams, and invest in this discreet anti-chafing stick before summer’s peak humidity hits.

First Aid Beauty Moisturizing Anti-Chafe Stick

