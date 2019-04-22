Two Americans Killed in Sri Lanka Bombings Are Identified

Two Americans killed in the deadly Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka have been identified, according to CNN. The first to be identified was Dieter Kowalski, a 40-year-old technician from Denver. Kowalski, who was born in Wisconsin, had posted “And the fun begins,” on his Facebook page before arriving in the island nation. “Love these work trips. 24 hours of flying. See you soon Sri Lanka!” NBC News confirmed the American was staying at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel, one of three luxury hotels bombed in the Sunday attacks that killed at least 290 people. The second confirmed American victim is fifth-grader Kieran Shafritz de Zoysa, CNN reported Monday. Shafritz de Zoysa attended the highly selective Sidwell Friends school in Washington, D.C., and was described by the school’s principal as passionate about learning.” “He adored his friends,” the principal added, “and was incredibly excited about returning to Sidwell Friends in the coming school year.” CBS News reports that at least four Americans were killed in the bombings, according to an official at the U.S. Embassy in Colombo.