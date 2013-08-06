First Benghazi Charges Filed

CHEAT SHEET
Charges were filed Tuesday against the leader of the Libyan militia, Ahmed Khattalah—the first criminal charges to emerge from an ongoing investigation into the September 11, 2012, attack that killed four Americans. Khattalah is one of several who authorities believe was behind the deadly siege where rocket-propelled grenades and other weapons were used against American officials. In May, Attorney General Eric Holder revealed that “significant progress” had been made in the investigation and promised that the public would soon be made aware of the developments. The initial charges are allegedly contained in a complaint filed in New York City.